Cancellations on easyJet flights to Edinburgh, no launch date confirmed
The easyJet route from Gibraltar to Edinburgh, which was set to launch last March, has seen its flights continue to be cancelled, with no launch date formally announced. The travel sector has been marred by coronavirus, and the service to Scotland originally announced in December 2019 has yet to come to fruition. The launch date...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here