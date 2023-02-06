Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 6th Feb, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Cancer Relief 40th Anniversary celebrations

By Chronicle Staff
6th February 2023

This year Cancer Relief will mark its 40th anniversary and as part of the special anniversary is inviting everyone to join in celebrating this achievement and help fundraise so that it can continue to care for those affected by cancer in Gibraltar for many more years.

“A milestone the charity is looking forward to celebrating with our community who have always been so supportive of our work,” said a statement from the charity.

A programme of events for the year has been drawn up starting with it annual fundraiser Pancake Day which takes place on February 21 at the Calpe Rowing Club.

Other events include Med Steps challenge on April 1; Moorish Castle lighting up in the charity’s colours on April 3 to 10; ‘Walk through our history’ exhibition and gala night on April 4 to 14; children’s fun day on May 20; flag day on September 15; biggest coffee morning September 29 and the ruby ball at the Sunborn on October 21.

"I am so proud of what the charity has achieved in its 40-year history,” said Marisa Desoiza, the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees.

“When considering the growth of the charity I am reminded of the phrase "mighty oaks from tiny acorns grow" as we started with one nurse caring for a few patients in one room and we now employ a team of 19 staff who support over 500 people a year, both patients and their loved ones, through one or more of our 14 services.”

“Throughout these four decades, Cancer Relief has benefited from the generous support from the community and its marvellous teams of volunteers.”

“This has enabled the charity to go from strength to strength reaching out to more and more people from the Cancer Relief Centre. For this we are extremely thankful to everyone who, in any way supports the charity.”
“We hope to be able to be there for everyone who needs us in the years to come".

For more information on how to get involved, contact Cancer Relief on 20042392, email fundraising@cancerrelief.gi or contact them via social media pages.

Most Read

Local News

Two Spanish customs officers injured and shots fired during incident on Eastern beach

Thu 2nd Feb, 2023

Local News

Governor and CM condemn ‘unacceptable lawlessness’ of smugglers and SVA’s ‘gross violation’ of British sovereignty

Fri 3rd Feb, 2023

Local News

Ambitious Rooke project aims to create ‘healthy, sustainable and active hub’

Fri 3rd Feb, 2023

Local News

Amid diplomatic fallout after Eastern beach incident, stark differences but caution too against treaty backdrop

Mon 6th Feb, 2023

Local News

Man arrested after Algeciras knife attacks had been deported from Gibraltar in 2019

Thu 26th Jan, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th February 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
New officer for the Royal Gibraltar Regiment

6th February 2023

Local News
Royal Caribbean’s decision to drop Gib calls ‘embarrassing’, GSD says

6th February 2023

Local News
Amid diplomatic fallout after Eastern beach incident, stark differences but caution too against treaty backdrop

6th February 2023

Local News
Court refuses permission to challenge inquest finding in 2019 collision death

6th February 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023