Cancer Relief Gibraltar’s annual pancake day returns on March 4

By Chronicle Staff
26th February 2025

Cancer Relief Gibraltar invites the community to its Annual Pancake Day on March 4, at the Calpe Rowing Club and participating restaurants, offering pancakes, activities, and fundraising opportunities to support individuals and families affected by cancer.

“Even better, this year, we are extending the event to ensure families can join us after school and work for pancakes and fun activities,” said a statement from Cancer Relief.

“If you don’t feel like making your own after a long day, come and see us for your fill of pancakes, Zumba kids and community spirit.”

The morning session at the Calpe Rowing Club will take place from 10am to 1pm and the afternoon session from 3pm to 6pm.

Some local restaurants will also be serving pancakes throughout the day at their own schedules. The details of which will be on Cancer Relief’s social media.

Suggesting ways to get involved the statement noted that the public can visit the Calpe Rowing Club or a participating restaurant to enjoy delicious pancakes while supporting a vital cause. Organise your own Pancake Day event at work, school, or within your community to help raise funds for Cancer Relief Gibraltar.

It also noted that you can “Enjoy our pancakes with ease by pre-ordering via WhatsApp at 54075968.”

“Every contribution makes a difference. By joining us for Pancake Day, you are helping to ensure that Cancer Relief Gibraltar continues to provide much-needed services for individuals and families facing cancer in our community,” the statement added.

For more information or to organise your own Pancake Day event, contact Cancer Relief on 20042392 or via fundraising@cancerrelief.gi

