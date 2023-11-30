Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 30th Nov, 2023

Cancer Relief ‘Glowing Memories’ Christmas campaign

By Chronicle Staff
30th November 2023

This year Cancer Relief Gibraltar are inviting families, friends, colleagues, and carers to remember the lives of their loved ones with them via a light-up jar.

Their Glowing Memories Campaign allows for the celebration of a loved one’s life and to remember the memories shared with them in the form of a light-up jar.

These jars will then be placed in the Cancer Relief Gibraltar’s Tranquillity Garden, glowing for the entire month of December.

“By donating a minimum of £10 per lantern you can help light up the garden,” said a statement from the charity.

Donations can be made through their JustGiving page https://www.justgiving.com/g-s-c-r where you will also be able to leave a message for a loved one.

Cancer Relief will also be holding a live Facebook event on the December 20 at 7pm where their nurses will be reading a poem as well as any messages that are left on the page after the donation is made.

“Let’s focus on making their memories glow this Christmas,” said the statement.

“Every donation will go towards funding the free services that they provide to those families affected by cancer in the community.”

“At Cancer Relief, they know that Christmas can be extremely difficult if you have lost a loved one, so please if you are struggling this time of year, get in contact with the Cancer Relief Centre on 20042392.”

