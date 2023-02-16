Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 16th Feb, 2023

Features

Cancer Relief to hold pancake day fundraiser next Tuesday

Pic by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
16th February 2023

Cancer Relief Gibraltar will be hosting their annual Pancake Day on Tuesday, February 21, at the Calpe Rowing Club.

The pancake day event this year comes after three years of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has seen the annual fundraiser paused.

“This time we are happy to announce that we will also be serving gluten free pancakes as well as vegan ones to cater to everyone as we have done before,” Cancer Relief said.

“We are aware that it is midterm, however, we would like to let everyone know especially those families with children who would like to come but aren’t sure if their kids will be entertained, don’t worry.”

“We have something for everyone. There will be pancakes, tea, coffee, soft drinks, and games to keep kids entertained for long enough for you to enjoy your delicious pancake.”

“We are also inviting local establishments to hold their own Pancake Day in support – look out for ones close to you or even hold your own.”

“However you choose to get involved, we invite you to help us make this Pancake Day the biggest ever and keep the funding coming in for our vital cancer support services.”

