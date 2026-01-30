Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 30th Jan, 2026

Local News

Cancer Relief to host annual Pancake Day fundraiser on February 17

By Chronicle Staff
30th January 2026

Cancer Relief Gibraltar will hold its annual Pancake Day event on Tuesday, February 17 2026, with activities at the Calpe Rowing Club and in participating restaurants across Gibraltar to raise funds for people affected by cancer.

The event will run from 10am to 2.30pm at the Calpe Rowing Club and is open to families, friends and supporters who wish to enjoy pancakes while contributing to Cancer Relief Gibraltar’s work in the community.

Visitors to the Calpe Rowing Club will be able to take part in a family-friendly event that includes children’s activities alongside freshly made pancakes.

Restaurants across Gibraltar will also support the initiative by serving pancakes on their own schedules. An updated list of participating venues will be published on Cancer Relief Gibraltar’s social media channels.

Supporters are also being encouraged to organise their own Pancake Day events. Schools and other groups that cannot participate on February 17 are invited to host activities either in the week before or the week after.

Funds raised through the initiative will go towards Cancer Relief Gibraltar’s services, including emotional support and practical assistance for individuals and families facing cancer in Gibraltar.

For more information or to organise a community or workplace Pancake Day, Cancer Relief Gibraltar can be contacted on 20042392 or by email at fundraising@cancerrelief.gi.

