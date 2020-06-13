Cancer survivor’s lunar walk raises over £1,500

Irene Byrne Catania has raised over £1,500 for Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar following a socially distanced walk with family and friends from Queensway to Catalan Bay and back.

She finished active treatment for breast cancer in January and decided to walk a lunar walk as a ‘thank you’ to life as she felt she needed to give back.

Speaking after the walk she said; “I am proud to have achieved it.”

“Money is still coming in. Wow. And I walked it,” she added, adding she was not usually a walker.