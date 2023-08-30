Captain of gas tanker fined £20,000 for oil spill
The Captain of the Gas Venus, a tanker which spilled heavy fuel oil in the Bay of Gibraltar while refuelling, was fined £20,000 by the Stipendiary Magistrate on Tuesday morning. Korean national Sangsob Kim, 56, admitted to two charges including one count of discharge into, or allowing escaping into, British Gibraltar Territorial Waters oil of...
