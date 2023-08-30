Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Captain of gas tanker fined £20,000 for oil spill

Heavy black fuel oil covers the side of the gas tanker Gas Venus after an oil spill while it was taking on fuel off the South Mole. Archive photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Gabriella Peralta
29th August 2023

The Captain of the Gas Venus, a tanker which spilled heavy fuel oil in the Bay of Gibraltar while refuelling, was fined £20,000 by the Stipendiary Magistrate on Tuesday morning. Korean national Sangsob Kim, 56, admitted to two charges including one count of discharge into, or allowing escaping into, British Gibraltar Territorial Waters oil of...

