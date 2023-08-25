Captain pleads guilty for gas tanker oil spill
The Captain of Gas Venus, a tanker which spilled heavy fuel oil in the Bay of Gibraltar, pleaded guilty to two charges at the Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning. Korean national Sangsob Kim, 56, admitted to two charges including one count of discharge into, or allowing escaping into, British Gibraltar Territorial Waters oil of any...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here