Capture of the last pirate Benito de Soto hanged on the Rock in 1830
Notorious pirate and mass murderer, Benito de Soto, his capture and fate under international law before a British court at Gibraltar, is the subject of a new book - Hunting the Last Great Pirate Benito de Soto and the Rape of the Morning Star - by Michael Edward Ashton Ford. Published by Pen and Sword...
