Mon 24th Aug, 2020

Capture of the last pirate Benito de Soto hanged on the Rock in 1830

By Alice Mascarenhas
24th August 2020

Notorious pirate and mass murderer, Benito de Soto, his capture and fate under international law before a British court at Gibraltar, is the subject of a new book - Hunting the Last Great Pirate Benito de Soto and the Rape of the Morning Star - by Michael Edward Ashton Ford. Published by Pen and Sword...

