Tue 16th Aug, 2022

Capurro Insurance Cup third edition this Sunday

By Stephen Ignacio
16th August 2022

Zoca Bastion will once again host the Now popular preseason Charity fundraising Capurro Insurance Cup tournament.
The tournament in its third edition will see an increase from six teams to eight teams after popular demand increasing the expected funding from the event.
The tournament will be placed this Sunday 21st August at the Special Olympics Sports Complex with 50% of the monies raised going to the Special Olympics Trust and 50% to Prostate Cancer Gibraltar. 
The Gibraltar FA Referees will be supporting the event this season as it grows in success.

