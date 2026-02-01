Cardiac Association outlines plans for 10th anniversary year

The Gibraltar Cardiac Association has an ambitious schedule for 2026, as it marks a decade since its inception, with an active year of public engagement, health campaigns and community solidarity.

Chairperson Suyenne Perez Catania and Secretary Vanessa Bautista sat down with the Chronicle to talk about the past 10 years and the planned celebrations.

Mrs Bautista is the driving force behind many of the plans and has taken the lead for the majority of the year’s activities.

“This year, we have quite a number of events planned, some during Heart Month and obviously throughout to the end of the year,” she said.

“We have the Wear Red day, we've got our bingo, we're planning a cardiac conference, we'll have our annual dinner.”

The association’s efforts are set to be highly visible across Gibraltar, including Wear Red day on February 6. Over 30 entities have signed up to wear red and donate.

“We started with two teams, and we're now up to five going around Gibraltar during the course of the day,” Mrs Bautista said.

Bingo is also making a return on February 12 at the Laguna Social Club at 8pm.

“Anybody who wants to join us, just contact us to reserve your tickets,” said Mrs Bautista.

Other flagship events include a walk, scheduled this year for September to coincide with World Heart Day. Traditionally this was held in February but was changed due to adverse weather conditions.

Also set to come is the “much-loved Carissa Zumba session, still to be formally announced upon final venue confirmation,” Mrs Bautista said.

“She assists us every year with the Zumba event and she makes it actually quite fun for people to join in and open for all ages.”

Mrs Perez Catania described how, after 10 years, the charity hopes that people out there are now more conscious of their health and that people are making sure that they eat better, that they exercise better, and that they don't just take their health for granted.

“The message out there is, make sure you look after your heart,” she said.

Mrs Bautista added that it's important to be conscious of heart health and lifestyle choices.

“It's hard for everybody, especially come the new year, we've been through the Christmas break, and it's hard to get back on track… but ultimately, try to make it a lifestyle choice of training, healthy eating and obviously looking after your numbers,” she said.

Basic health checks are encouraged for all, with a nod to the Mobile Health Unit traversing Gibraltar.

“If you don’t go to the doctor, visit the Mobile Health Unit that goes around Gib, ultimately, just get yourself checked out,” said Mrs Perez Catania.

“A lot of people don't realise [heart disease is] still the highest silent killer in Europe, because it doesn't let you know sometimes.”

A significant focus for 2026 will be broadening the community’s knowledge and uptake of CPR and AED training.

“Quite a few young people have been hit badly with it,” she said.

“Some have made it and some have not.”

“This is especially clear to everybody… what happened to the Danish player Christian Eriksen [at EURO 2020] and, if the people around him had not been fast enough, he wouldn't have made it.”

“It can happen to the fittest.”

“We want to make it big, because although people are more aware of it, there's still a stigma out there.”

Mrs Bautista added that the defibrillator, once opened, will give instructions on everything a person has to do.

“The most important part of it is that it won't shock anybody if you've got a pulse,” added Mrs Perez Catania.

The Association is working closely with schools to ensure that young people are confident as first responders.

“We got the AEDs in the schools. We got the agreement with the Department of Education and Government for the courses to be given in schools,” said Mrs Perez Catania.

“But we want to put a bit more pressure on that this year as well. We want the younger generation to grow up feeling confident that, if they do have to use it, that they can do so without any issues.”

The conversation took an emotional turn as Mrs Bautista shared her own experiences.

“I had an ailing husband. My husband passed away a couple of years ago this month, and he did suffer quite a bit from heart issues, so it's something that I was always conscious about, that I never knew whether I would need to use it or not, but it was always at the back of my mind.”

“Unfortunately, when it happened, it was a bit too late for me, and he had already passed on when I found him, but I know the importance of it.”

Echoing the emotional complexity, the committee spoke on the unseen trauma faced by heart patients and their families.

“For the person who has the cardiac arrest, there's also the issue of the support that they require,” Mrs Perez Catania said.

“Because I always tell everybody, it's one of these things that is not visible yet, psychologically, it does a lot to the individual mental actually suffers."

Over the past 10 years, one of the biggest achievements for the charity was the rehab unit and the lab is called after Mrs Bautista’s late husband.

“One of our biggest achievements recently was the Keith Bautista Cath Lab, which we've been campaigning for ever since Dr Roger Moore arrived in Gib,” said Mrs Perez Catania.

“The Cath Lab, at the end of the day, is a testament to the advocacy and the dedication, and the culmination of community support. It’s been a game changer, life changing for people here in Gibraltar.”

Both committee members were appreciative of the people of Gibraltar, jointly stating that the generosity of the Gibraltarian community knows no bounds.

“Thank you, from us to everyone, to the community, because we cannot exist on our own. We exist because the community supports us,” said Mrs Perez Catania.