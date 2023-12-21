Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 21st Dec, 2023

Care Agency donates funds to Father Charlie’s Soup Kitchen

By Chronicle Staff
21st December 2023

Over the course of December, the Care Agency Events and Fundraising Committee, bolstered by the collective efforts of its staff and contributions from the community, has once again raised funds for Father Charles Azzopardi’s soup kitchen.

For many years, St Theresa’s parish has provided the Care Agency with vital assistance in serving the most vulnerable members of Gibraltar’s society.

“The service the soup kitchen provides to our community is immeasurable, and the Care Agency looks forward to continuing working in partnership with Father Charlie and his team for many years to come,” commented Mark Macias Chair of Events and Fund- Raising committee.

A total sum of £1225 was raised. Additionally, Eroski Gibraltar have once again donated over 5% of the total monies raised making a total of £1300.

“On behalf of the CEO, Carlos Banderas, thank you to our staff for your support and generosity not just for this project but all fundraising projects we have embarked on throughout the year,” he added.

Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias Vasquez, said: “I am delighted with the efforts made by the Care Agency staff to support Father Charlie’s Soup Kitchen, particularly at a time of the year when a lot of people are requiring additional support.”

