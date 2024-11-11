Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Care Agency staff raise £5400 for Valencia Flood Relief

By Chronicle Staff
11th November 2024

Staff at the Care Agency have raised £5400 in response to the recent floods in Valencia. 

Over the course of a week, staff members from the Care Agency, led by members of the Charity and Events Committee, came together to raise funds in their own time, in support of the Red Cross’s relief efforts in Valencia, Spain.  

Additionally, several fund-raising events were held by different departments within the organisation, including different Yoga sessions delivered by Jasmine Viagas from Jagrathi Yoga.  

The Care Agency wishes to thank everyone who contributed to this important cause, with each donation helping to bring much-needed aid to those impacted by the floods. 

A Red Cross spokesperson said: “In Gibraltar, many people have been moved by the disturbing scenes of the Valencia flooding and its impact on the community there.”  

“The establishment of a special emergency appeal fund at the Gibraltar International Bank, supported by Red Cross, is one of the ways in which Gibraltarians can show their solidarity with the people of Valencia.” 

“Already several thousands of UK sterling pounds have been raised and in due course there would be consultations with the Spanish authorities, including La Cruz Roja Espanola, on how the monies raised might be used.” 

“Our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all at the Care Agency who never fail to heed the call for much needed funds in the event of international tragedies; also whilst doing such amazing work in our local community.” 

