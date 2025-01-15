Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 15th Jan, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Care Agency staff receive Level 2 certificates

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
15th January 2025

Care workers at the Care Agency were presented with their Level 2 certificates in Health and Social Care.

The initiative in collaboration with the Gibraltar College gave 10 care workers the chance to undertake the GCSE equivalent qualification, enabling them to develop their skills and knowledge, with another cohort of workers in the Care Agency set to embark on obtaining the qualification too.

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, and the Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, presented the care workers with their certificates on Tuesday afternoon.

Carlos Banderas, CEO of the Care Agency, said: “Today’s event is an opportunity to celebrate the success of our care workers who have successfully completed a Level 2 certificate in health and social care.”

“This qualification is an important part of the learning journey of our care workers, which allows them to develop their skills and knowledge to better support our service users.”

Daniel Benrimoj, the Principal of the Gibraltar College was also in attendance, and underscored the importance of the College serving as a hub for lifelong learning.
The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, said it is great to see a collaboration between the Gibraltar College, Department of Education, and the Care Agency in providing the initiative.

“We are really pleased to have offered this training,” he said.

“I think the role of the College is something that is very much undervalued, I think it has huge potential.”

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, echoed Dr Cortes’ words.
“It’s great to see the inter-departmental activity,” she said.

Most Read

Local News

Northern Defences: What’s in store for 2025?

Tue 14th Jan, 2025

Brexit

La Linea announces ‘charm offensive’ to put spotlight on city’s Brexit fears

Tue 14th Jan, 2025

Local News

Unite chief warns of ‘boiling point’ as workforce frustrations mount

Mon 13th Jan, 2025

Local News

Plans filed to breathe new life into century-old building in heart of town

Fri 10th Jan, 2025

Local News

Three new recruits for the Royal Gibraltar Regiment

Mon 13th Jan, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th January 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
RGP court officer retires

14th January 2025

Local News
Govt launches Applied Philosophy workshops at Windmill Hill Prison

14th January 2025

Local News
Northern Defences: What’s in store for 2025?

14th January 2025

Local News
CM meets with Italian ambassador to London, Inigo Lambertini

14th January 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025