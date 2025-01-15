Care Agency staff receive Level 2 certificates

Care workers at the Care Agency were presented with their Level 2 certificates in Health and Social Care.

The initiative in collaboration with the Gibraltar College gave 10 care workers the chance to undertake the GCSE equivalent qualification, enabling them to develop their skills and knowledge, with another cohort of workers in the Care Agency set to embark on obtaining the qualification too.

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, and the Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, presented the care workers with their certificates on Tuesday afternoon.

Carlos Banderas, CEO of the Care Agency, said: “Today’s event is an opportunity to celebrate the success of our care workers who have successfully completed a Level 2 certificate in health and social care.”

“This qualification is an important part of the learning journey of our care workers, which allows them to develop their skills and knowledge to better support our service users.”

Daniel Benrimoj, the Principal of the Gibraltar College was also in attendance, and underscored the importance of the College serving as a hub for lifelong learning.

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, said it is great to see a collaboration between the Gibraltar College, Department of Education, and the Care Agency in providing the initiative.

“We are really pleased to have offered this training,” he said.

“I think the role of the College is something that is very much undervalued, I think it has huge potential.”

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, echoed Dr Cortes’ words.

“It’s great to see the inter-departmental activity,” she said.