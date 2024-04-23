Care Agency to pay record £10m in personal injury claim
The Care Agency has agreed to pay £10m to settle a personal injury claim brought by Curtis Sullivan, a disabled man who suffered severe injury causing paralysis while under their care at Dr Giraldi Home. The landmark settlement, confirmed during a hearing in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, is the largest payout by the Gibraltar...
