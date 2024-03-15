Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 15th Mar, 2024

'Care to Share' at St Joseph's Lower Primary School

By Chronicle Staff
15th March 2024

Nursery children, and their family members, at St Joseph's Lower Primary School have been engaging in 'Care to Share' learning activities.

These have involved a variety of challenges and activities which were designed to provide opportunities for the young learners and their families to collaborate and engage in critical thinking to find creative solutions to problems in an outdoor setting.

Children and family members teamed up to build shelters, create car circuits, engage in gardening and mud kitchen creations.

A statement from the school said that “by engaging family members to actively contribute to the learning, growth and development of their child, their learning journey is enhanced and the school community is strengthened.”

