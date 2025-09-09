Career event connects Rock’s youth with opportunities in finance and gaming 

In an event described as “the first of its kind”, the Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, launched on Monday a new initiative aimed at connecting young people in Gibraltar with employment opportunities in the financial services and gaming sectors.

Standing in the middle of the Sunborn ballroom, Mr Feetham emphasised the importance of broadening career horizons for the Rock’s youth.

“A university degree is not a mandatory requirement for a successful career,” he said and promised to “put that to the test today”.

Mr Feetham also announced the rebranding of Gibraltar Finance to the Gibraltar Finance Centre.

“I know that financial services in particular is not an area which is very well known in Gibraltar amongst our youth,” he said.

“I have, therefore, over the last 18 months, tried to increase the profile of this particular sector in order to encourage young people in particular to explore career opportunities beyond the usual career in law and accountancy.”

“I find that typically, the word finance is one that young people in particular do not associate with.”

“Most young people believe that anything to do with finance is, by definition, mathematically driven, that you need to have a degree in economics, or at least some knowledge of economics.”

“That is not the case, and again, we will be putting that to the test.”

The event, hosted by the Government of Gibraltar in conjunction with industry partners, featured a panel discussion and a series of breakout groups, each led by representatives from different sectors.

A key feature of the event was the “open job vacancy stand”, where employers were invited to advertise current openings.

“I encourage everyone looking for employment today to please attend the stand and inquire about those vacancies that are open and that will be announced today during the course of the day's events,” Mr Feetham said.

He also noted that there was a list of over 100 job vacancies available and open in the financial services and gaming sectors, and that he had asked the Employment Service to draw attention to the job opportunities that do not require a university degree.

Mr Feetham also highlighted the success stories of young people who had previously attended similar events and who secured a job in the financial services sector earlier this year.

One such young Gibraltarian is now employed by one of the leading financial services companies in Gibraltar and shared his experience with the attendees.

Mr Feetham also gave a platform to several young job seekers, each of whom shared their aspirations and backgrounds, and after each one spoke, he made a call to employers present to offer them every possible opportunity.

“There should be no unemployment within the financial services and gaming sector. Give these young people an opportunity,” he said.