Carer admits £130,000 jewellery theft
A Spanish carer pleaded guilty to charges of burglary and theft of £130,000 worth of jewellery at the Supreme Court on Wednesday. Virginia Osuna Gil, 31, of La Linea, was accused of taking the jewellery from two properties in Gibraltar between the dates of December 31, 2019, and July 1, 2020. She was arrested last...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here