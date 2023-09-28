Caretaker Deputy Chief Minister to attend Conservative Party Conference this weekend

The Caretaker Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia will travel to the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester to represent the Government.

At the conference, Dr Garcia will host the traditional Gibraltar reception which will see many senior members of the Conservative Party including UK Government Ministers attend. He will then have the opportunity to address those present as well as conduct one-to-one meetings.

This year, as a result of the General Election taking place in Gibraltar, caretaker Minsters will not be attend all the party conferences as is normally the case, said a statement from No6 Convent Place.

Despite this, the Government of Gibraltar will have a presence at each party conference with a Gibraltar stand, which will be manned by the Gibraltar Government London Office, and the traditional Gibraltar reception will still take place, the statement added.

Additionally, the Chair of the 4th Committee of the United Nations has agreed to postpone the address from Gibraltar, which was due to take place next week, until after the General Election is held.