Carpe Diem pound the pavements for Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar

A charity run organised by the Carpe Diem Running Club raised £210 for Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar last Bank Holiday Monday.

The Walkers 4 Knockers event saw 14 runners and two dogs complete a 10km morning run to raise the funds.

Runners who took part were encouraged to make a donation to the charity.

The event was organised by club member Stephanie Campbell, a former Assistant Secretary for Cancer Research UK Gibraltar branch.

Ms Campbell, who has helped organise numerous charity events on the Rock, said: “I chose to get involved for personal reasons: having seen a childhood friend and a friend from the club go through treatment and recovery, I felt it was extremely necessary to highlight how important supporting, not only loved ones and those going through their battle with cancer, but also those who work tirelessly to help treat and care for those afflicted and those who are working to find cures for the disease.”

Founded in 2019, Carpe Diem Running Club Gibraltar is a club that prides itself on being inclusive. The club, who train around the Rock several times a week, welcomes runners of all paces, ages, nationalities and abilities.

For more information visit https://carpediemgibraltar.com