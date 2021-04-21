Carpe Diem set for 21-km charity run for GBC Open Day

A 21km relay to raise funds for the GBC Open Day has been organised by Carpe Diem Running Club for this Saturday morning.

“The run is a fantastic way of doing what we like most and also to raise money for our very own local charity, the GBC Open Day,” said committee member Cassandra Gaivizo.

“It is a great way for us, as a club and as friends, to put some pennies together.”

Although it is titled ‘Cassie’s Crazy Relay’, the whole event has been organised by the club’s committee members.

Commencing at 9.30am, it starts and finishes at the small boat marina.

The rules are simple, there will be teams of three, all of which are picked at random from the proverbial hat at 9am.

“This will involve more mixing between the runners and it is more sociable, rather than pick our own groups,” she said noting that there will be runners from other clubs or runners who run independently.

Each runner will run the same 7km distance and, once they get to the end of their run, their time will be clocked. Ensuring the times are added correctly is Captain of Carpe Diem Emma Foy, who will then declare which teams were the fastest. Prizes will be given out to the winning teams.

“I took part in the Great North Run in 2016 and I did learn that running for a purpose made a really big difference. It was meaningful and it made it better,” said Ms Gaivizo.

The closing date for entry is Friday and at present over 30 runners have signed up, each paying £5, making it £150 raised so far.

“It is not a fancy dress event, but I will not stop anyone who wishes to come dressed in fancy dress,” she laughed, aware that her fellow club members relish an opportunity to run in costumes.

To enter, fill out a form via https://forms.gle/s322a5wAsAZfCyHTA