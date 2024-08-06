Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 6th Aug, 2024

Cars race down airport runway in charity fundraiser

Photos by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
5th August 2024

Cars raced down Gibraltar’s airport runway this weekend in a fundraiser for SSAFA the Armed Forces charity.

The event organised by ‘A Driving Force’ involved 70 people, in 35 vehicles, including participants and support vehicles.

The race was part of a 10-day driving adventure across the Iberian Peninsula and Gibraltar which ends on August 9 and aims to raise £120,000 for SSAFA.

The ‘A Driving Force Team’ worked closely with Commodore Tom Guy, Commander of British Forces, Gibraltar.

The events in Gibraltar included a remembrance service to remember those military personnel that have been lost at Trafalgar Cemetery.

Two ex-serving members of HM Forces Benn Laidler and Steve Shaw, Directors of A Driving Force, witnessed first-hand the hardship and devastation suffered by casualties of military conflict.

They realised that these courageous men, women, and their families needed support to cope with the aftermath of such traumatic life changing injuries or loss.

Since 2012, they have been fundraising through charity driving events, which have taken place across the UK and mainland Europe raising over three quarters of a million pounds for many charities supporting military personnel.

The 2022 event managed to raise a staggering £173,000.

‘A Driving Force’ have pledged to raise a further £120,000 to support military personnel and their families.

