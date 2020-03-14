Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 14th Mar, 2020

Casinos close after public health advice

By Chronicle Staff
14th March 2020

The Casino Admiral and Sunborn Casino Admiral in Ocean Village have both closed following advice from public health officials.
The closure follows measures by the Gibraltar Government to curb the spread of coronavirus which has seen restrictions placed on bars and restaurants.
Both casinos have closed today until further notice.
Stuart Kirkpatrick, Managing Director of Casino Gibraltar ltd, that operates Casino Admiral Ocean Village and Sunborn Casino Admiral announced the closures earlier today.
“Following further consultation with the Gibraltar Government and the Gibraltar Health Authority and in the interest of public health, Casino Gibraltar Ltd have suspended both its Casino operations with immediate effect," Mr Kirkpatrick said.
"As a company we take our Public responsibility extremely seriously and we will be in daily consultation with both the Gibraltar Government and Gibraltar Health authority and keep you updated of developments.”

