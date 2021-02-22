Cassaglia appeals GHA bullying case before Supreme Court
A legal challenge to a ruling by the Employment Tribunal in a bullying case against the Gibraltar Health Authority is being heard by the Supreme Court this week, in a case that could set a precedent for how Gibraltar’s anti-bullying legislation will be interpreted in future. The appeal is being brought by Dr Daniel Cassaglia,...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here