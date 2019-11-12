Catalan Bay rescue inspires author nearly a century later
The great nephew of a soldier who in 1924 rescued a comrade from drowning in Catalan Bay is writing a book on his great uncle’s life. Author Andy Scott is researching the life Arthur Richard George Knight, who was serving in the 1st Suffolk B regiment in Gibraltar when rescued fellow private Durrant on June...
