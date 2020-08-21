Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 21st Aug, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Caterers ‘disappointed’ with lack of consultation over new measures

Stephen Ignacio

By Priya Gulraj
21st August 2020

Bars and restaurants close an hour earlier tonight under stricter measures imposed by the Gibraltar Government. The new measures raised strong criticism from the Gibraltar Catering Association which said it is disappointed no consultation was taken with stakeholders in the industry before introducing changes. Orlando Yeats, the Gibraltar Catering Association’s Vice-President, said the announcement completely...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Application for Both Worlds development filed

Tue 18th Aug, 2020

UK/Spain News

Junta prepared to lock down regions to control pandemic

Thu 20th Aug, 2020

Local News

Govt unveils plans to redesign streets for ‘people, not cars’

Thu 20th Aug, 2020

Local News

National Day programme of celebrations announced

Fri 21st Aug, 2020

Brexit

Tailor made post-Brexit solution ‘guarantees British Gibraltar’

Mon 17th Aug, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st August 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Amanda Carreras reaches an ITF circuit semi-final

21st August 2020

Sports
St Joseph’s bow out without a fight

21st August 2020

Local News
Prior Park students overjoyed as 71% awarded top grades

20th August 2020

Local News
Results success as top grades surge for GCSE students

20th August 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020