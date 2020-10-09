Catering Association rejects politicisation of its concerns

The Gibraltar Catering Association said it was formed entirely to support the hospitality industry, adding that it will “not accept the politicising of the issues” in comments made by the Gibraltar Government this week.

The association said it will stand by its Vice President, Orlando Yeats, for his “hard work and contribution to the association”, adding the group has “no political appetite.”

In a statement the GCA said: “The Association’s only aim is to support the catering sector.”

“The GCA steering Committee is formed of eight members from varying backgrounds, GSLP, GSD, other opposition party members and some without political preference.”

“We do not accept the politicising of the issues we have read in the referenced government press release naming our vice president Orlando Yeats.”

“The committee members stand by Mr Yeats’ hard work and contribution to the association which has no political appetite.”

“All press releases from the GCA are agreed by the entire committee before publicising.”

“The GCA also agrees with the CELAC discussions and while not present at these discussions, we agree that the measures we need are to ensure survival and not profiteering in this time.”

“We thank Government, landlords and the tax payer for the financial assistance we received aiding survival in Q2 and Q3 and the months of October and November 2020.”

“We remind our colleagues however that the Hospitality Sector have more restrictions than any other sector with 50% seating capacity, no standing capacity, no events or gatherings exceeding tables of 10.”

“Our winter months ahead are a very worrying time.”

“We will continue in our aim, to save our industry during this ongoing Covid-19 crisis and look forward to working with Government to do so.”