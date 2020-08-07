Cayman Governor to push through legislation on same sex marriage, in case closely followed in Gibraltar
The Governor of the Cayman Islands, Martyn Roper, said on Wednesday he would exercise reserve constitutional powers to push through legislation on same sex marriage, after the islands’ Legislative Assembly voted against the Bill last month. In a statement, the Governor cited a ruling of the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal that found Cayman was...
