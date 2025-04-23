CCDSL to host Town Hall on domiciliary care services

Community Care Domiciliary Services Ltd (CCDSL) will hold a Town Hall meeting on May 6 at 3pm at Inces Hall to provide information on the ongoing transition of domiciliary care services in Gibraltar.

The meeting is open to all service users and their families, offering an opportunity to meet the CCDSL management team, learn about continuity of care measures, understand the impact of the transition, and raise questions directly with service leaders.

This initiative follows the announcement that LifeCome Care Gibraltar Ltd will cease operations on April 26.

From April 27, CCDSL will take full responsibility for domiciliary care services under the oversight of the Care Agency.

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias Vasquez, has been invited to attend.

While most care workers will remain the same, CCDSL will introduce a new professional identity, including updated uniforms and branding.

The Managing Director, Gerry Lane, will also visit each district in the coming weeks to engage directly with service users and families.

From April 27, CCDSL can be contacted at Community Care Domiciliary Services Ltd, 323.2 Main Street. Office phone lines will be available from April 23 on numbers 22504050 / 22504051, while and urgent on-call line is also available on 56021035. The company can also be contacted by email on info@domiciliaryservices.gi

CCDSL encourages anyone with questions ahead of the meeting to make contact using these details.