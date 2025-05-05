Cedar to release debut EP ‘Past Lives’
Local band Cedar is releasing the debut EP ‘Past Lives’ later this month, with their music based on personal experiences and relationships. Known for their fresh take on indie and alternative rock, the band is steadily making waves in the local music scene. Their latest single, I’m Gone, is a taste of what's to come...
