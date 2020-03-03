Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 3rd Mar, 2020

Local News

Celine Azopardi is the recipient of this year’s GCS GAMPA Scholarship Award

By Chronicle Staff
3rd March 2020

The award was created to recognise specific skills and attributes in young people and to help in their cultural development.

The shortlisted individuals were required to carry out a presentation, to tell their story and highlight what they thought were their achievements.

“The three shortlisted pupils showed passion, drive and a love for music and the performing arts, with their presentations showing their own different journeys and focus. The board gave its decision plenty of thought and consideration, but they came to a unanimous decision,” said a statement from GAMPA.

“Celine’s presentation impressed the board in that it showed her maturity and ability to take on plenty of responsibilities. She is a young woman who is charitable at heart and willing to give of her time and energy to help others.”

“Creating a video of many of her special moments at GAMPA, this compilation showed that she is a central member of the Academy, has grown up there, and is a popular and well-liked individual.”

“Celine is heavily invested in charity, giving of her time selflessly and supporting the community through different roles. “

“It was clear she is a big part of GAMPA as many look up to her and rely on her for support and encouragement.”

“In the same way that she inspired the board, the board felt she was the perfect recipient to receive the scholarship as she would serve to be an inspiration and role model to lots of other young people,” the statement added.

She received her award from GCS Head of Finance, Edward Dove, at the Festival of Young Musician’s Gala Night.

