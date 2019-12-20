Celine Bolaños welcomed home after Miss World pageant
Miss Gibraltar 2019 Celine Bolaños was welcomed back home after representing Gibraltar at the Miss World pageant in London this month. Miss Bolaños was greeted upon arrival in Gibraltar by the Minister for Culture Dr John Cortes, who presented her with a bouquet of flowers. Over the past month Miss Bolaños competed against some 112...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here