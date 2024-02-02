Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 2nd Feb, 2024

Cement mishap at Hassan Centenary Terraces showers vehicles below

Photos by Julian Tavares

By Eyleen Gomez
2nd February 2024

Around 20 vehicles parked at the base of Hassan Centenary Terraces were showered with cement slurry on Thursday as a result of an “operational issue” in the tower under construction above.

One affected car owner said he left his car there for an hour to pick up his daughter and baby and when he went back it was covered in cement.

“The car needs a good clean and repolishing,” he told the Chronicle.

“I’ll take it tomorrow as I was busy today and send them the bill.”

For its part the Government, who contracted the building works to Casais Ltd, said: “The Government understands that the contractor had an operational issue with the pumping of the cement slurry used for the floor screeds and that they are dealing with any damage caused.”

Casais said it could not comment on the situation and referred questions to the Government.

