Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 6th May, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Opinion & Analysis

Centre Stage: I got through all of the last 25 years, and I'm here

By Alice Mascarenhas
6th May 2022

When I joined the Gibraltar Chronicle as its Features Editor back in May 1997 the very same month also saw the first Centre Stage programme air on Radio Gibraltar. We are now in our 25th year. It has been a wonderfully enjoyable weekly challenge in all this time which is so much a part of...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

With a Gibraltarian sponsor, HMS Cutlass is commissioned into Gibraltar Squadron

Thu 5th May, 2022

Local News

New pedestrian initiative announced for Prince Edward’s Road

Fri 6th May, 2022

Local News

Catalan Bay cottage refurbishment plans filed

Thu 5th May, 2022

Brexit

Treaty talks resume in London next week amid continued uncertainty and calls for clarity

Thu 5th May, 2022

Local News

MoD awards £155m Gib services contract to Mitie

Thu 5th May, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th May 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Joe Caruana launches newest book

6th May 2022

Sports
MTB riders join Gibraltar Commonwealth team

6th May 2022

Sports
Young women’s squad announced for Futsal qualifiers

6th May 2022

Sports
Final weekend of preparations for women’s futsal before qualifers

6th May 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022