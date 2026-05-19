Tributes in Gibraltar and Campo as Tito Benady passes away 

Tributes were paid on both sides of the border to Gibraltarian historian and author Mesod ‘Tito’ Benady, who passed away on Tuesday.

Born in 1930, Tito Benady was widely respected as a leading figure in the research and study of the history of Gibraltar and the Campo over many decades.

He began his working life in insurance and set up his own company in London which he sold in 1974 before returning to the Rock.

Back home, he began to research the Rock’s history discovering how for a long time it had generally been presented as a series of myths.

Gibraltar’s Governors soon became the subject of a series of articles published in The Gibraltar Chronicle and Mr Benady later co-founded the Gibraltar Heritage Journal and was its editor 1993 to 2007.

In the 1990s, he also set up the publishing house Gibraltar Books having previously opened The Gibraltar Bookshop in the mid-1970s.

A prolific writer, he edited the newspaper The Calpe News for a period and also delved into politics, first in 1976 as an Independent, and then in 1980 as a candidate of the Party for the Autonomy of Gibraltar (PAG).

In 1998 Mr Benady was the recipient of the Gibraltar Heritage Trust Senior Individual Award, for his outstanding contributions to Gibraltar’s literary heritage by his own writing and his encouragement of others. In 2012 he once again received the Individual Award for life-long dedication to researching and documenting Gibraltar’s history.

In 2000, he received an MBE in recognition of his services to local history.

In 2022, he was presented with the Ministry of Culture Lifetime Achievement Award at the Cultural Awards for his dedication in documenting Gibraltar’s history and heritage.

He was also awarded a fellowship in the Royal Historical Society.

In Spain, Mr Benady was Honorary Advisor of the Instituto de Estudios Campogibraltareños, the Institute of Campo de Gibraltar Studies, and was closely involved in its activities from its origins and a frequent contributor to its journal ‘Almoraima’.

Highly respected in the Campo for his contribution to Gibraltar and Campo historical research, the institute honoured him during a three-day conference in the Garrison Library last year, recognising how culture had brought together communities on both sides of the border through an exploration of shared history and common themes.

Mr Benady also held honorary membership in the International Committee for the Anthropology of the House (ICAH) Gibraltar chapter, honouring his scholarly work on Gibraltar's cultural heritage.

Mr Benady’s passing on Tuesday was marked by Dr John Cortes, the Minister for Heritage, who acknowledged his contribution and legacy.

“Tito’s contribution to our knowledge of our heritage was enormous,” Dr Cortes said.

“His research and publications were well known in Gibraltar and beyond.”

“His establishing of ‘Gibraltar Books’ publishers inspired many authors, not least me when he published ‘The Birds of Gibraltar’ in 1980.”

“His encouragement of young and old to delve into our past and into our surroundings has left a legacy that is palpable still.”

The president of the Mancomunidad de Municipios, Susana Perez Custodio, and the Campo institute expressed their sadness at the death of “one of the leading figures in the study, research and dissemination of the history of Gibraltar and the Campo de Gibraltar, whose intellectual career leaves an indelible mark on the cultural and academic sphere of our region.”

“Mr Benady carried out an intense and rigorous body of research throughout his life, which made him an essential point of reference for knowledge of the history of Gibraltar and of the historical, social and cultural relations of the Campo de Gibraltar area.”

“At this time of sadness, we remember his notable role in the Institute of Campo de Gibraltar Studies, an organisation in which he participated actively from its beginnings, contributing valuable works of research and historical reflection.”