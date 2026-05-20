Bathing Pavilion to open on May 30 after storm damage repairs

The Bathing Pavilion will open on May 30 after storm damage required more extensive infrastructure works than initially anticipated.

The bathing season starts on May 23, but the pavilion will remain closed while repairs continued.

The Minister for Sport and Leisure, Leslie Bruzon, said the abnormal and extended bad weather had delayed the start of works to address the damage.

“The abnormal and extended bad weather has meant that works to address the damage suffered by the pavilion were started later than we would have wished,” he said.

“This, together with the earlier than normal start to the bathing season, has meant that all preparations had to be pushed back.”

“The infrastructural damage was significant with work having to be undertaken on the gangways, floating structure, revetment and the boardwalk. These could not be rushed as it had to be done properly to ensure the safety of users.”

“Having said this, and knowing full well how members of the public enjoy the pavilion and how accessible it is to many, I have set the team a deadline of Saturday 30th May for it be opened.”

“Aside from the repairs, investment has also been made into sea accessibility, as we continuously strive to improve the facility for all users.”

“As part of these improvements, I am also glad to confirm that following discussions with stakeholders, the GSLA Accessible Pool will now be open during the June and August Bank holidays from 11am to 7pm.”

“Next summer this will also include late May bank holiday if the bathing season opens as per this year and preparatory works allow it. I appreciate that this facility becomes a vital extension of the bathing pavilion during the summer for those that rely on its amenities and as such we will now be making these facilities available on these dates,” he added.