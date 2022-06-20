César Vallejo: Trilce (1922). Part 1
César Vallejo is the quintessentially modernist poet. The emotional rawness of his poetry stretched the Spanish language beyond grammar and lexicon into compelling dissonance and asymmetries, unprecedented and unsurpassed in the history of Hispanic poetry. Before examining some of his works, it would be advisable to have some idea of his life which marked his...
