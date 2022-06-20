Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 20th Jun, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

César Vallejo: Trilce (1922). Part 1

By Charles M Durante
20th June 2022

César Vallejo is the quintessentially modernist poet. The emotional rawness of his poetry stretched the Spanish language beyond grammar and lexicon into compelling dissonance and asymmetries, unprecedented and unsurpassed in the history of Hispanic poetry. Before examining some of his works, it would be advisable to have some idea of his life which marked his...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Fire breaks out at old Westside School building

Sun 19th Jun, 2022

Local News

Amid construction boom, a difficult balance as buildings go up

Mon 20th Jun, 2022

Local News

FATF puts Gibraltar on 'grey list' as it urges 'active and successful' enforcement

Fri 17th Jun, 2022

Local News

Plans filed for Landport revamp

Thu 16th Jun, 2022

Local News

Planning application for Bishop Rapallo’s Ramp filed

Mon 20th Jun, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th June 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Resin swirls in Algeciras

20th June 2022

Opinion & Analysis
Victoria, Siempre

20th June 2022

Local News
Planning application for Bishop Rapallo’s Ramp filed

20th June 2022

Local News
Plans filed to refurbish Royal Gibraltar Regiment Association’s premises in Irish Town

20th June 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022