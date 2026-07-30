Chamber and Govt discuss goods backlog and traffic management after treaty changes 

The Gibraltar Government met with the Chamber of Commerce this week to discuss issues regarding the importation of goods including backlog, communication flows and traffic management.

John Isola, the President of the Chamber of Commerce, told the Chronicle it was a constructive meeting where he shared feedback from members and suggestions to improve communication between businesses and Customs.

Mr Isola said goods have been “backing up” in warehouses in La Linea which has drawn concern from members reliant on those stocks.

He added that this is a concern particularly with perishable goods and that this could cause capacity issues in La Linea warehouses stocking goods for importers in Gibraltar.

Another issue is traffic management where trucks that have been cleared on the Spanish then have been sent to the back of the queue and having to wait hours longer to cross.

The problem was exacerbated by the fair in La Linea, which ended last Sunday, but it meant the queues seen by the frontier were a mix of cleared lorries and those still awaiting customs clearance.

Mr Isola said a discussion was needed with La Linea to introduce two separate lanes where cleared trucks could pass through without having to re-enter the queue.

He said Customs in Gibraltar was working hard to alleviate and find solutions for the delayed crossing of goods, adding that the new post-treaty had increased complexity and workload.

But Mr Isola said businesses needed clarity and clear communication channels so that when Customs found a solution to a particular issue, this could be swiftly conveyed to businesses.

Currently, he said, there were many traders reaching out to Customs with the same questions and solutions could be conveyed in a more efficient manner.

“[The Chamber is] trying to be as constructive and helpful as possible because we want solutions to be found,” Mr Isola said.

He recognised there would be “teething problems” as customs on both sides of the border and businesses came to terms with the new systems introduced as part of the treaty, and that Chamber members had been “very patient” during this process.

He said many retailers had stocked up prior to the treaty as customs issues were expected, adding there was no issue with stocks at this time, except for some perishable goods.

Morrisons, which had seven trucks delayed at the border this week, confirmed yesterday that the goods had finally made through.

“We have received the majority of our delayed trucks today,” the company said in a post on social media on Wednesday evening.

“The team are working at clearing the backlog today and overnight.”

“It is a substantial amount of stock so we may take a couple of days to work through it.”

“We also have further deliveries of produce, fresh and ambient arriving Thursday/Friday and have worked with our local suppliers to increase volumes where possible.”

“We have seen more bulk buying which we can appreciate will happen due to not knowing when supplies will resume but we would politely ask where we can avoid this it would be beneficial for everyone.”

“We have anticipated some products have seen a big uplift and have requested this where we could push it in before cut-off Friday.”

“Where we may be lighter in some products they will be on way and recover as quickly as possible and arrive Monday/Tuesday latest but majority should be in this week.”

Other carriers are still experiencing lengthy delays, in some cases resulting in parcels bound for recipients in Gibraltar being returned to senders.

The meeting with the Chamber, which followed an internal Government Treaty implementation meeting, was attended by Attorney General Michael Llamas, Chief Secretary Glendon Martinez, Director of Gibraltar House Brussels Daniel D’Amato, Collector of Customs John Payas and CEO of Business John Paul Fa.

In a press statement, the Government said discussion formed part ongoing engagement with Gibraltar's business community and representative organisations to ensure that operational issues arising from implementation continue to be identified and addressed collaboratively.

The statement added that many of the issues raised are already being addressed by Customs and the relevant Government departments, while others have already been resolved.

“The Government and HM Customs will continue to work closely with businesses to ensure that practical solutions are implemented wherever possible,” the statement said.

“Among the matters discussed was the importance of ensuring that information on operational developments and resolved issues reaches as wide a business audience as possible.”

“The Government acknowledged the significant work being undertaken by HM Customs and agreed to explore additional channels through which updates can be shared with the wider business community, recognising that many businesses may benefit from information even where they have not raised issues directly.”

The Government said it will continue to pursue traffic management issues “through the appropriate bilateral channels as implementation work progresses.”

The statement said that the Government remains committed to engaging with all representative business organisations and individual businesses on treaty implementation matters.

“The meeting forms part of that wider programme of engagement, which will continue as operational arrangements develop,” the statement said.

“The Government thanks the President of the Chamber of Commerce for the constructive discussion and looks forward to continuing its engagement with all stakeholders in support of Gibraltar's business community.”