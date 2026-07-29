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Wed 29th Jul, 2026

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North Mole jetty demolition and Joshua Hassan House refurbishment on DPC agenda for next online meeting 

Images created by GAMMA Architects Ltd

By Chronicle Staff
29th July 2026

The Government of Gibraltar’s applications for an extension of working hours for the demolition of Jetty No. 3 at the North Mole and refurbishment Joshua Hassan House are on the agenda of this month’s meeting of the Development and Planning Commission meeting on Thursday. 

The meeting will be held once again online via the Government’s YouTube channel, although the intention to return to in-person meeting soon. 

Earlier this month, the Minister for Town Planning, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, announced in her budget address that meetings of the Development and Planning Commission will revert to being held in person.  

Meetings have been held online since the Covid-19 pandemic and Mrs Arias-Vasquez said it was right for the meetings to be in person again.  

“The DPC considers matters which affect our streets, our neighbourhoods, our skyline and the way in which Gibraltar develops,” Ms Arias-Vasquez told Parliament.  

“It is right that those discussions should take place in a setting which allows for direct engagement, proper discussion and full public visibility.”  

The North Mole application seeks a temporary and partial variation of Condition 12 of its Demolition Permission to allow extended working hours. 

At Joshua Hassan House, 2-8 Secretary’s Lane, permission is sought for the proposed works which include refurbishing the existing building and changing its use to accommodate the Community Mental Health Team, the Citizens Advice Bureau and the Ombudsman. 

Two other smaller applications are on the agenda, these are plans for an extension and alterations to Flat 10 at 18 Hospital Ramp and the instillation of fascia signage featuring an office logo at Atlantic Suites, Europort Roundabout. 

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