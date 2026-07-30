Children create Gibraltar-themed postcards at summer workshop

Children taking part in the Gibraltar Cultural Services summer programme got creative at a Pop-up Postcard Workshop held at the Fine Arts Gallery on Thursday, July 23.

Led by Charlize Gingell, the workshop gave participants the opportunity to design and create their own Gibraltar-themed pop-up postcards using a variety of colourful materials, textures and decorations.

Children used painting, collage and paper engineering techniques to produce interactive postcards inspired by Gibraltar's landmarks, culture and heritage. As they worked on their creations, they also learned more about aspects of Gibraltar's history and identity through a fun, hands-on activity.

The workshop formed part of Gibraltar Cultural Services' programme of summer activities, which aims to encourage children to develop their creativity while exploring different artistic techniques in an engaging environment. All those who attended enjoyed a morning of painting, sticking, building and decorating before taking home their finished postcards.

Two workshops remain in the summer programme, with places still available for parents wishing to register their children.

A zine-making workshop will be held at the GEMA Gallery today, where participants will create visual images using collage and add text with an old-school typewriter. The workshop is designed to encourage creativity, experimentation and storytelling in an accessible and enjoyable format.

A papercraft workshop will take place at the GEMA Gallery on August 6. Participants will colour, cut, stick and design their own creative pieces inspired by Gibraltar artist Mario Finlayson while learning more about his work and artistic style.

The remaining workshops continue the programme's focus on introducing young people to Gibraltar's art, culture and heritage while giving them the opportunity to explore a range of creative techniques.

Tickets are available through buytickets.gi. For further information, parents can contact the Development Department on +350 20041839 or by email at development@culture.gov.gi.