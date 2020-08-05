Chamber and Unite at odds over minimum wage hike as Covid-19 hits economy hard
The Gibraltar Chamber of Commerce has urged the Gibraltar Government to postpone the minimum wage increase in light of the “severe economic hardship” caused by Covid-19 to many local businesses. The Chamber stressed that any pay rises would exacerbate the strain on those businesses, many of which have already announced possible redundancies due to a...
