Chamber survey finds mixed views on remote work
Five years on from the Covid-19 pandemic, a survey by the Gibraltar Chamber of Commerce survey suggested approaches to remote work among its members remain mixed. While some businesses have adopted formal policies that allow for flexible working arrangements, many continue to handle remote work on a case-by-case basis or have no policy at all....
