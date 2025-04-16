Chamber welcomes improved taxi service at the airport

The Gibraltar Chamber of Commerce has welcomed new regulatory changes introduced by the Government to ensure a minimum number of taxis are available at the airport for up to 90 minutes after each flight arrival.

The Chamber highlighted previous concerns raised a year ago regarding the City taxi service, which is responsible for airport journeys. At the time, it described the service as falling well below acceptable standards, with customers often left without transport.

A spokesperson said the latest development offers the promise of a significantly improved service at the airport for both locals and visitors.

The Chamber added that it now looks forward to further improvements to the City service, including consistent taxi availability at main town ranks and the ability to pay fares by credit or debit card, as many passengers no longer carry cash.