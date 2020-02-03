Campions beat Army in bruising battle
The Gibraltar Netball Campions produced an extraordinary performance to beat a UK Army selection 32-29 in the second day of the Test Series. After losing the previous day by a solitary point the Campions had signaled their intent in battling for a win before the match had begun. Although losing Ziayna Reyes to injury, the...
