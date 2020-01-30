Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Change of John Mac Hall opening hours

By Chronicle Staff
30th January 2020

As from this weekend the John Mackintosh Hall will be opening every Saturday from 10am to 2pm, the Ministry for Culture and Gibraltar Cultural Services announced.

The change in hours is part of an initiative to increase the use of Cultural facilities, reflecting the growing demand in Gibraltar.

"At GCS we strive to effectively serve the community, and where possible, improve our services,” CEO of GCS Seamus Byrne said.

“We are confident that this initiative will add to our ambition by significantly extending the availability of our facilities to the general public throughout the year. Facilities such as our meeting rooms, rehearsal rooms, exhibition spaces, and public library and reference rooms will all be available for use."

The Minister for Culture Dr John Cortes added he hopes this will help the local community.

"I remember as a child using the John Mackintosh Hall Library on Saturday mornings," Dr Cortes said.

“Adding time at the weekend to access this and other facilities will I am sure help the community in expanding the many cultural activities in which so many are involved.”

GCS can also confirm that as from Monday, February 3, 2020 the new opening times for the public library during weekdays is 9am to 7pm.

