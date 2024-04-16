Changes to application of Blue Badges and Frontier Passes

The Ministry of Equality’s Supported Needs and Disability Office are taking over responsibility from the Ministry of Transport for the issuing of the Blue Badge Scheme.

This service is for people with severe mobility issues that enable badge holders to park close to where they need to go.

In processing the applications forms, SNDO may convene a panel when medical advice is required.

The application can be downloaded from: https://disability.gov.gi/forms

The Supported Needs and Disability Office will now also be responsible for the issuing of Frontier Passes.

This will enable persons that require the service to apply for in a more streamlined manner.

The application can be downloaded from: https://disability.gov.gi/forms

The Supported Needs and Disability Office Manager, Jenny Victory, said: “Our team underwent training last week to prepare for a seamless transition. The transition of services is a great step forwards in our mission to develop The Supported Needs and Disability Office into a one-stop-shop for all matters pertaining to disability.”

“It is important that we keep doing everything we can to centralise our systems and make it easier for the end user. ”

The Minister for Equality, Christian Santos, said he really welcomed the streamlining of services and “I hope that it will mean an easier process for those needing to apply for either a Blue Badge or Frontier Pass.”