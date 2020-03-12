Primary Care Centre to provide services by phone, to curb spread of Covid-19

The Primary Care Centre will provide some of its face to face services overthe telephone instead as part of new measures to delay the spread of coronavirus.

These changes are designed to reduce the need for patients to attend the PCC or Children's Health Clinic in person, while maintaining access to medical services.

The PCC will also be using outside support of agencies such as pharmacies.

GP Appointments will be bookable as follows:

On the day from 8:15am by calling 200 52441 preferentially;

By attending the PCC in person (If doing so please read the notice outside the PCC carefully and if relevant, act accordingly).

It will not be possible to book advance appointments via the MYGHA automated telephone service until further notice.

“Patients will be offered the opportunity to have a telephone, rather than a face to face consultation, with a GP. The GP will call the patients at the time of the appointment if this option is accepted,” said a statement from the GHA.

“Prescriptions, if required, will be dispensed and collectable directly from the pharmacy of the patient’s choice. The GP will arrange this.”

Emergency clinics will continue to operate as normal.

Evening clinics are not being operated on a walk-in basis from this evening, instead the doctor will be available for a telephone consultation only and can be reached on 2000 7908.

Patients are urged to plan ahead for repeat prescriptions to avoid running out.

Repeat prescriptions can be requested from the Prescription Advisory Unit via telephone on 2000 7909 or via email on prescriptionrepeats@gha.gi.

These will then be available to be dispensed and collected directly at your pharmacy.

If requesting by email, include your contact telephone number and the name of your preferred pharmacy.

Clinics will be run to the following schedule:

Monday-Friday 8am – 430pm.

See and Treat and Emergency Clinics will continue to operate as normal.

Evening clinics 5pm - 7pm for telephone consultations only.

Saturdays Emergency Clinic only

9am-11am

5pm-6pm

Sundays and bank holidays Emergency Clinic only

10am-11am

5pm-6pm

Dental Clinics

All routine dental appointments will be stopped as from Monday March, 16.

Patients will be contacted with an alternative date and time for their appointment once routine services are resumed.

Emergency dental clinics will be run from the CHC and bookable as follows:

On the day Monday to Friday from 8:30am – 4pm by calling 2000 7809 and 2000 7962;

Weekends and Bank Holidays from 9am – 10am by calling 2000 7809 and 2000 7962.

Emergency dental appointments will only be available by telephone booking.