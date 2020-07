Changes to Zone 1 Residential Parking Scheme

The Gibraltar Government has announced changes to the parking configuration within Grand Parade following consultation.

Zone 1 parking for permit holders will see an increase to the existing stock from 127 to 211, a 60% increase to the current residential parking stock in Grand Parade.

The Government said these changes will be monitored and reviewed, evaluating their take up.

The changes aim to provide more efficient use to the existing parking stock within the car park.

“It is essential to take on an evaluation process to determine the effectiveness of such schemes as highlighted within the Sustainable, Traffic, Transport and Parking Plan,” said Minister for Transport Vijay Daryanani.

“An ongoing active audit of all schemes continues throughout the year taking on board feedback from stakeholders, visitors and users of the zones. The outcome of the ongoing consultation process allows for positive modifications to the existing zones to provide improved parking provisions to residents and visitors alike.”

The Residential Parking Schemes (RPS) Zones 1, 2 and 3 will continue to be studied and adapted over time following further feedback and recommendations as set by the Residential Parking Scheme Working Group and Government officials responsible for the implementation of RPS.