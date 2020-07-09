Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 9th Jul, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Changes to Zone 1 Residential Parking Scheme

By Chronicle Staff
9th July 2020

The Gibraltar Government has announced changes to the parking configuration within Grand Parade following consultation.

Zone 1 parking for permit holders will see an increase to the existing stock from 127 to 211, a 60% increase to the current residential parking stock in Grand Parade.

The Government said these changes will be monitored and reviewed, evaluating their take up.

The changes aim to provide more efficient use to the existing parking stock within the car park.

“It is essential to take on an evaluation process to determine the effectiveness of such schemes as highlighted within the Sustainable, Traffic, Transport and Parking Plan,” said Minister for Transport Vijay Daryanani.

“An ongoing active audit of all schemes continues throughout the year taking on board feedback from stakeholders, visitors and users of the zones. The outcome of the ongoing consultation process allows for positive modifications to the existing zones to provide improved parking provisions to residents and visitors alike.”

The Residential Parking Schemes (RPS) Zones 1, 2 and 3 will continue to be studied and adapted over time following further feedback and recommendations as set by the Residential Parking Scheme Working Group and Government officials responsible for the implementation of RPS.

Most Read

Local News

Spanish brewer Mahou San Miguel includes Gibraltar in plan to help trade customers

Wed 8th Jul, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Mixed messages cause confusion over return to border normality

Mon 8th Jun, 2020

Local News

Former Director of Public Health warns against ‘lazy habits’ in community response to Covid-19

Wed 8th Jul, 2020

Local News

Gibraltarian couple arrested on suspicion of money laundering after cross-border operation

Tue 7th Jul, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th July 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
‘Gibraltar will be better off outside the EU than inside,’ Garcia Margallo says

9th July 2020

Local News
GFIA announce new Executive Committee

9th July 2020

Local News
PCC to offer limited face-to-face appointments

9th July 2020

Local News
RGP seize luxury vessel in latest anti-money laundering operation

9th July 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020