Tue 12th Jul, 2022

Charcos exhibition set to launch at John Mackintosh Hall

By Chronicle Staff
12th July 2022

An exhibition called Charcos [meaning puddles in English] a collection of watercolour and acrylic paintings by Adrian Pitts is set to open on Tuesday, July 19, at John Mackintosh Hall.

The artist will be at the opening between 5 and 7pm and invites people to come and chat about his work.

The London-born artist, resident in Cádiz for over 20 years, will be presenting some 30 works combining landscapes from along the Costa de la Luz and scenes of Gibraltar together with other paintings of both Spain and the UK.

Charcos is the compilation of the artist’s body of work over the last two years. Other works at the exhibition will include a series of paintings carried out on vinyl records and various works that intend to depict solitude. I

“Over the last two years or so I have been painting pretty much constantly. I have tried to depict what I have seen and also what I have been unable to see due to the restrictions imposed by the Covid19 pandemic,” said Mr Pitts.

“It has been a period full of challenges and adversity which at times has lead me to feel a certain kind of loneliness and isolation. This in turn has served as a creative vehicle for my work. Charcos, or Puddles in English, seemed the right title for this exhibition.”

“Puddles are a reflection of the real world but with a hidden depth and darkness beneath the surface. At a time when so many people have experienced terrible losses, I wanted to paint loneliness but also hope like in the vinyl records which are really fun pieces of work. When it rains, we tend to isolate and close ourselves off from the world, but we mustn’t lose the perspective that shows us that we also need that rain to help us to develop and grow,” he added.

The exhibition starts on July 19 at 5pm, and will run until July 29 at John Mackintosh Hall, 308 Main Street.

